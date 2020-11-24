FROSTBURG — Layoffs were averted for as many as 15 employees at Frostburg State University on Tuesday when union representatives and college administrators were able to reach an agreement to keep the staff members on the payroll.
FSU representatives had announced on Oct. 16 that negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 239 had broken down and at least 15 employees would be laid off. The university had been seeking payroll reductions in light of a $10 million budget deficit.
“Frostburg State University is pleased to announce that AFSCME Local 239 has agreed with FSU regarding temporary pay reductions to address a budget shortfall. As a result of this agreement, FSU will avert layoffs,” the university said in a news release. “Notices issued Oct. 21 to 12 AFSCME-represented employees will be rescinded.”
Patrick Moran, union local president, issued a statement saying, “AFSCME is happy to announce that we have come to agreement with FSU that rescinds layoffs and limits the pay cuts to our lowest paid members.”
The disagreements between the parties surfaced when the university issued an email in October that said its budget would “continue to face a shortfall of $1.43 million due to a reduction in state funding, lowered enrollment, COVID-19 expenses, and loss of auxiliary revenue.”
FSU is one of six institutions in the University System of Maryland.
“We did not receive the additional funding the Historically Black Universities and Colleges in the University System of Maryland (USM) received and, as such, FSU finds itself in a more precarious financial situation than some of its USM peers,” the October release said.
AFSCME officials replied in an email, stating, “Despite having $20 million in reserves, Frostburg State unilaterally quit negotiations with AFSCME Local 239, the union for all hourly and salaried university employees. ... FSU is the only University System school that is laying off employees instead of coming to an agreement with AFSCME.”
Leon Wyden, FSU’s vice president for Administration and Finance, said Tuesday in the press release, “FSU appreciates AFSCME’s advocacy on behalf of its member employees and is grateful that we can now move forward from this point.”
The FSU press release added, “The agreement addresses the budget shortfall amount AFSCME-represented employees were asked to meet as part of the overall salary reduction plan. In a counter to the University’s proposal, the latest salary-reduction percentages proposed by AFSCME were accepted by the University. AFSCME-represented employees will receive additional information on the agreement from HR in the coming days.”
AFSCME has also been critical of FSU’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak this fall. Moran took the opportunity in Tuesday’s release to add, “There are still major health and safety concerns that we hope we can resolve with the administration quickly.”
