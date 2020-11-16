CUMBERLAND — The owner of a Ledo Pizza franchise at Deep Creek Lake is expecting to open a second restaurant in LaVale in the spring.
Mike Amezcua, who owns the restaurant on Garrett Highway in McHenry, will build a second operation at the former site of Pizza Hut on National Highway in LaVale, he said Monday.
"We are going through a study phase right now," Amezcua said. "We went to the architect and we need the plans for it ... and (then) get the contractor and still get the furniture and all that. But, yes, we will build at the LaVale Pizza Hut (location) in April sometime.
"We're excited," said Amezcua. "We expect it to do well. I think we will close on that building probably by Dec. 1."
Ledo Pizza, with eat-in and carry-out options, offers pizza, wings, subs, lasagna, calzone, stromboli, salads, pasta dishes, french fries, mozzarella sticks, among other items.
"We will keep our place in McHenry," said Amezcua. "We do well. The new restaurant will be a lot of work but I'm not ready to retire. Who wants to sit home and watch TV?"
Ledo Pizza is a restaurant chain based in the mid-Atlantic and southeastern United States. Headquartered in Annapolis, the first restaurant opened in 1955 in Adelphi. There are now over 100 restaurants in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, South Carolina, Florida and Washington, D.C.
