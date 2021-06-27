CUMBERLAND — A bill that will be considered by the House Appropriations Committee in coming weeks before being considered by the full House in August includes nearly $900,000 for broadband expansion in Garrett County, U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) said Friday.
The Garrett County Broadband Expansion Project would ensure 270 households, 24 farms and 17 businesses from state Route 135 at Mountain Lake Park to Bloomington receive high-speed internet. The $883,574 project is part of the fiscal year 2022 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies funding bill.
“Since being elected to Congress, I’ve been working with local leaders in Garrett County to ensure every Western Marylander has access to quality, affordable high-speed internet. Western Maryland deserves to see the benefits high-speed internet brings to a region,” Trone, a member of the Appropriations Committee, said in a statement. “Internet access is critical for telemedicine, telehealth, and most importantly, jobs. This funding that was announced today is a win for investing in Garrett County’s way of life and allowing people to enjoy the beauty of Mountain Maryland while maintaining access to the essential services that broadband provides.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for broadband expansion with many students falling behind during remote learning due to the lack of reliable internet. About 425,000 Marylanders lack broadband with most of them — more than 324,000 people — living in rural communities.
In 2019, Garrett County received $2.9 million from the Federal Communications Commission to expand broadband assess to 2,454 homes and businesses over a 10-year period.
$187,000 for ACM theater
From the same legislation, Allegany College of Maryland would receive $187,000 for improvements to its theater, Trone said.
The theater holds annual events on workforce and economic development to serve the needs of Allegany County residents, and the funding will be used for staff training, engineering, redesign, and new lighting and rigging systems, which haven’t been updated since the theater was founded in the 1970s.
The upgrade will also serve as a benefit to the college’s multimedia technology program, a field of study that requires students to receive hands-on experience in order to prepare for a workplace with technology that’s always evolving.
“When I learned about how the theater improvements could benefit the students of Allegany College, I knew that I needed to make sure we got this funding,” Trone said. “These updates will allow our students to gain access to the newest technology and prepare for their future careers. I’ve always been passionate about ensuring that the arts don’t get left behind in our education system, and I’m glad this investment will help our students discover their artistic talents and prepare for the workplace.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.