CUMBERLAND — Local craft brewers will be featured as part of the yearlong 50th anniversary celebration of the C&O Canal.
It was in 1971 when the 184.5-mile canal was officially accepted as a national park. Its inclusion created the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park, preserving America’s early transportation history.
In a press release, Allegany County Tourism said it has partnered with the C&O Canal Trust and the Canal Towns Partnership to launch a new C&O Canal Libations Trail in honor of the milestone.
“The Libations Trail will encourage visitors to explore the communities adjacent to the C&O Canal while sampling craft beer, wine, and spirits and supporting local small businesses, many of whom are in Canal Towns lining the C&O Canal National Historical Park, only a short walk or bike ride away from the towpath,” the release said.
“Brewing beer and supporting breweries is not a solo process. Instead, it is all about community,” said Ashli Workman, director of tourism for Allegany County. “That was the reason we asked our local brewers to take on a different approach and collaborate on a beer for the newly developed Libations Trail.”
A total of 10 breweries, along the entire length of the trail, are taking part in the promotion. Participating in Allegany County are the 1812 and Dig Deep breweries in Cumberland, Locust Post Brewery in Little Orleans, and the Route 40 Brewing and Distilling Company in Frostburg.
“The four breweries in Allegany County are collaborating to produce Douglas’ Ditch, a lager that combines the names of Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas, who played a role in preventing the canal from being turned into a parkway in the 1950s, and the Grand Ole’ Ditch, a nickname for the C&O Canal since it opened for business in 1850,” the release said.
Robert Dettinburn, owner of Dig Deep Brewery, said representatives from the four local breweries, including the late Dr. Sean McCagh of the 1812 Brewery, met to work on the idea. The brewery community continues to reel from McCagh’s untimely death on Jan. 31 from COVID-19.
“We met here at my brewery and talked about it,” Dettinburn said. “Sean McCagh came up with the name. I’ll never forget it. We were all talking. The canal was called the Grand Ole’ Ditch and Douglas was the guy who made it happen. Sean said, ‘Let’s call it Douglas’ Ditch.’ We all said yes. We thought it was perfect. Sean was a good guy, a real good guy.”
The breweries expect to begin serving Douglas’ Ditch in March.
“It’s really great for us to be picked for this,” said Tony Cornwell, co-owner of Locust Post Brewery with his wife Denise Partsch Cornwell. “Sean McCagh came up with the name (of the lager) and we loved it. That is special to us. It’s great that we can do it all together. We all order the same grains and hops. It’s great for Allegany County to be involved and it’s going to be good for the area.”
“It’s good for the whole community,” Dettinburn said. “You think about Chuck Park at Charis Winery, and Basecamp Coffee, they are not involved but it helps us all and promotes the park and the trails.
“I think what it does, when I go somewhere I don’t want to go to a brewery; I want to try a couple of breweries. I want something to do. And, now, it shows them we have two wineries and four breweries. It lets them know there are multiple places to go and you are not going to one place. It creates some excitement and a buzz around this destination, so they not only fall in love with the beer and wine, they fall in love with the town.”
For more information about the yearlong C&O Canal anniversary celebration, visit www.canaltrust.org/50th.
