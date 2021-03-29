All Allegany County Library branches, except for LaVale, are open to the public from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The LaVale branch is closed for renovations. For more information about the new Get Connected program, call the library at 301-777-1200.
CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Library System will begin loaning out Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots starting April 5, kicking off the new service as part of its celebration of National Library Week.
Called “Get Connected,” the new program aims to help bridge the digital divide in the community by providing free internet access and laptop computers to patrons 18 and older for two weeks at a time. The materials can be renewed up to two times, as long as no one is waiting for them.
“We are excited to soon be loaning Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots to help people sign up for vaccines, attend doctors visits via telemedicine, and look for jobs,” said John Taube, executive director. “All part of the library’s mission to improve the lives of the people in our community.”
According to 2020 Census data, 24.1 percent of households in Allegany County don’t have home internet, or are using dial-up only.
The Get Connected program, funded by a partnership with the City of Cumberland and its Community Development Block Grants program, and the Western Maryland Regional Library, will also “allow school age children access to online resources and the ability to complete online coursework, and offer connectivity to financially disadvantaged patrons,” the library system’s grant proposal said.
Initially, the new service will provide 75 hotspots and 90 Chromebooks to patrons across the five library branches at Washington Street in Cumberland, South Cumberland, Frostburg, Georges Creek and Westernport.
The program’s launch comes at the start of the American Library Association’s National Library Week, April 4-10 — and just a month after local library buildings reopened to the public after being closed for almost a year because of the COVID pandemic.
That makes this year’s National Library Week theme — “Welcome to Your Library” — the perfect sentiment. As part of the celebration, patrons who visit Allegany County Library branches will receive free gift bags filled with library-themed goodies and information about the week’s events (while supplies last).
Other opportunities planned during the week include:
• As part of National Library Workers Day, April 6, advocates, patrons and staff are invited to show support of library workers by posting words of encouragement and appreciation for favorite library staff at www.alleganycountylibrary.info/nationallibraryweek. Patrons are welcome to share stories about how library staff have had an impact on their lives or community. Each message will appear during a special presentation at the staff appreciation breakfast. Patrons can also share well wishes over social media channels with the hashtag #ACLSNLWD or post messages to the Allegany County Library System Facebook page. Each participant that shares a message will be entered to win a $25 gift certificate to a local small business of their choice.
• On April 8, patrons are invited to participate in the annual Food for Fines drive, benefitting the Western Maryland Food Bank. ACLS Libraries will accept non-perishable food donations in exchange for library fines during current operating hours, from 2-6 p.m. Each donated item will reduce a patron’s library fines by $1, up to a maximum of $15 per person. Food donations must be within their expiration date, undamaged and unopened.
“Whether you are celebrating virtually or in person this year, Welcome to Your Library!” said Ashley Swinford, ACLS director of marketing and outreach. “Join us in celebrating the idea that libraries extend beyond the four walls of a building and that libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery and exploration.”
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April. For more information, visit the library’s website at www.alleganycountylibrary.info.
