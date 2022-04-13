CUMBERLAND — County officials are hoping to fill a $95,000 shortfall in the Allegany County Library System budget to help maintain current hours at the system's six branches.
As the coronavirus pandemic subsides, library officials are working to find ways to accommodate its patrons. However, a reduction in state funding coupled with increases in the minimum wage and a loss of employees has presented challenges.
When the threat of reduced hours at the Westernport, George's Creek and Washington Street libraries was raised as an option, some patrons became concerned.
Vicky Brenneman, a Westernport resident, spoke about the situation at last week's meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners.
"The library system is proposing a cut in services in some of the outlying areas as they are building a new library in LaVale," Brenneman said. "That is certainly a wonderful idea, but Westernport, George's Creek and the Washington Street library are looking at a reduction in hours of operation when they are already working on a limited schedule."
The LaVale library is undergoing a $4.3 million renovation and expansion, which has resulted in the branch being closed.
Of the remaining five branches, Washington Street, South Cumberland, Frostburg, George's Creek and Westernport are open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The South Cumberland and Frostburg branches have Saturday hours, both from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All branches are closed Fridays and Sundays.
"My concern is the children we are educating who need access to the libraries," Brenneman said. "This is already restricting the access for the children who need the services."
Commission President Jake Shade said the budget problems are not due to the renovation taking place at the LaVale branch.
"The county is putting in 10% of that money," Shade said. "I think its about $430,000. But that doesn't come out of the (library system's) budget; it is coming out of a separate (capital) budget we have for that sort of thing."
Shade said he is committed to finding $95,000 to fill the library system's budget hole to prevent any reduction in hours.
John Taube, director of the library system, said the system receives 41% of its budget from the state and 50% from Allegany County. He said the the state cut its annual appropriation by nearly $20,000 due to the 9.7% drop in Allegany County's population evidenced in the 2020 U.S. Census.
"In addition, there are the mandated minimum wage increases," Taube said. "All of our wages were above the minimum wage, but starting in January 2023 our beginning wages are below the mandatory minimum wage, so we are faced with increasing our offering."
Taube said the library system's board had to look at ways to handle the issue.
"One option was to reduce hours at Westernport, George's Creeek and Washington Street," he said. "They would have to go down to three days a week to accommodate the other hours at the other locations. Once that idea was out, that was when the community began expressing concern.
"I'm happy they are concerned, because I agree with them 100%," Taube said. "The library provides a lot of great services and we do lots of things outside of just loaning books."
Taube said the board formulated a need of $95,000 to maintain current branch hours and hopefully increase hours in the future.
"That would allow us to maintain four-day-a-week service at Westernport, Georges Creek and Washington Street," he said. "This fall we will be opening the LaVale Library as our flagship library with the largest number of hours and largest collections and events and activities going on there.
"Hopefully, if they are able to provide $95,000, we can have a net increase of 64 more hours per week open to the public," he said. "That will be driven in a large part by the reopening of LaVale, but it will also allow us to offer Friday services at some of our other locations as well. So we will have three branches open six days a week and the others three will be open four days a week.
Taube said the library system also hopes to incorporate evening hours for family-related programs.
