CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Library System has postponed reopening its buildings to the public because of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Administration and staff decided against moving forward into Phase 4 and reopening the libraries with restrictions in place.
Sidewalk service will continue until a new date is scheduled to move to Phase 4. Local metrics will be monitored to determine a new date to reopen the main library and branches.
Residents can find updates on reopening plans and information about services online at www.alleganycountylibrary.info.
