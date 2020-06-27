OLDTOWN — Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office investigators say a lightning strike may have sparked a Thursday fire that destroyed a home on Green Ridge Road.
The 2:48 p.m. blaze caused about $75,000 damage to the single story property owned by Mohammaed Eltayeb Hamid and Hnaan Mekki Elsayed. The fire broke out in the ceiling area of a porch and was discovered by the homeowners, who escaped without injury, investigators said.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the blaze, which took about 50 minutes to control, investigators said.
Heavy thunderstorms moved through the area Thursday afternoon at about the time of the fire was reported.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the fire marshal's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.