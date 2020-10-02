Lions release Ty Johnson

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Former Fort Hill and University of Maryland football star Ty Johnson was waived by the Detroit Lions on Thursday so the team could make room for safety Jayron Kearse.
Kearse was reinstated this week from a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse. He was arrested last October as a member of the Minnesota Vikings and charged with driving while impaired and possession of a firearm.
The Lions signed Kearse in the offseason.
Johnson, 23, appeared in the Lions’ first two games of the season. He didn’t have any carries and was targeted on a pass by Matthew Stafford late in the team’s 42-21 loss at Green Bay on Sept. 13. He was one of five players inactive for last week’s 26-23 victory over the Cardinals in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Johnson was selected in the sixth round with the 186th overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2019 NFL draft as a running back from the University of Maryland.
Johnson, the first two-time Area Player of the Year at Fort Hill, played in all 16 games in his rookie season and got his only start at Chicago on Nov. 11, 2019.
He finished his rookie season as the team’s third leading rusher behind Kerryon Johnson (403) and Bo Scarbrough (377), gaining 273 yards on 63 attempts for a 4.3 average. He also caught 24 passes for 109 yards for 4.5 yards per reception to be the team’s sixth-leading receiver and he returned three kicks for 58 yards with a long of 25 to average 19.3 per return.
Johnson graduated from the University of Maryland in December 2018, leaving as one of only four Terrapins to ever account for 4,000 all-purpose career yards.
Once a player is waived, he can be claimed by any of the other 31 NFL teams. If the player is unclaimed after 24 hours of being waived, he becomes a free agent.
