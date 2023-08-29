CUMBERLAND — A Little Orleans resident expressed his frustrations with activities taking place at a recent motorcycle rally held near the town.
Apple’s 20th Anniversary East Coast Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was held Aug. 2-6, with the event attracting nearly 8,000 people.
“It’s out of control and something needs to be done,” John O’Connell, who lives on Orleans Road, told the Allegany County commissioners at a recent meeting.
Taking place in an area known as Apple Mountain, attendees to the East Coast Sturgis event bring their bikes and fill the campgrounds and frequent Bill’s Place, a bar, general store and diner located on High Germany Road.
The event includes live music, vendors, biker games, mini-bike drag races, keg rolls, a motorcycle demolition derby and adult themed activities.
O’Connell attended the Aug. 10 commissioners’ meeting and spoke during the public input portion. He said he doesn’t want the event shut down but would like to see a law enforcement presence in the future.
“... it just gets more out of control every year,” he said.
“The first year, law enforcement was everywhere,” O’Connell said. “But we need some out there now. Since that time, rarely do you see a cop.”
O’Connell said he is friendly with Kenny Appel, the event’s promoter.
“His event is not the problem. What’s happening is Bill’s Place and now the campground has gotten into the act.”
O’Connell said he lives in a farm house across the street from Bill’s Place.
“From my house winding all the way down to Bill’s is at least 300 to 400 motorcycles parked there every afternoon and evening,” he said. “It’s not a problem other than they are drinking hard.”
O’Connell said the area has woefully inadequate portable toilets.
“Burn outs (performed) from Bill’s Place all the way down to my property. Last year somebody in a pickup truck decided he was going to do donuts right there at the corner and sprayed my cars with gravel from one end to the other.
“Again, 99% of the people there are not a problem. It’s the 1% that are the problem. Without any kind of law enforcement whatsoever they just feel entitled to do whatever they want,” he said.
The event offers the option of staying for the week or purchasing one-day passes.
O’Connell said calls to the sheriff’s office about the conduct over the last two years were not returned.
“It’s one week out of the year,” O’Connell said. “I can put up with it. But it has gotten to the point where it’s out of control.”
“Obviously we want it to be done in a safe manner,” Commissioner Dave Caporale said. “We don’t want anyone hurt. We will look into it and whatever we can do for you.”
“We can go ahead, talk to the sheriff and the liquor board and make them aware again about it and see what can be done better,” Jason Bennett, county administrator, told O’Connell.
Efforts to reach Appel or Bill’s Place ownership for comment were unsuccessful.
