CUMBERLAND — Local cannabis dispensaries report brisk business after legalization of recreational marijuana went into effect July 1.
Both the Grow West Dispensary on Industrial Boulevard and The Apothecarium Dispensary of Cumberland on Beall Street had long lines on July 1 as customers, age 21 and up, were able to purchase recreational cannabis legally for the first time.
According to the Maryland Cannabis Administration, purchases of medical and recreational cannabis totaled $10.4 million over the July Fourth holiday weekend, more than doubling sales from the same period a year ago when cannabis for medical purposes only was sold.
“What came across was how enthusiastic all the people were,” said William Valois, CEO of Grow West. “They were willing to brave the long lines and put up with the heat and rain. We were excited to be able to serve them.”
Susan Valois, Grow West president, said the weekend business prior to Independence Day exceeded her expectations.
“Well before we opened the doors on Saturday, the crowds of people began to arrive and line up as well as the cars for drive-thru,” she said. “It was such a historic moment for them to come and be able to make their first legal purchase of product.
“We provided them with free cold bottles of water and snacks and umbrellas to get out of the sun as well as the rain. I was so overwhelmed with the kindness of people. They had waited for years for this day so waiting a couple more hours they were willing and happy to do it. We truly are a community.”
Chantelle Elsner, senior vice president of commercial operations for TerrAscend, parent company of The Apothecarium Dispensary of Cumberland, said a welcome event was held Saturday at the Beall Street location.
“On day one we had a long line and it continued throughout the day,” said Elsner. “We had an event ... tents with vendors and activities to learn about the products. It was a very fun day; we’re super thrilled.”
Elsner said Maryland had about 89 stores open on July 1 and sales across the state were up roughly 85%.
“We are seeing, based on some rough estimates, that we were about 25% to 26% above the market average,” said Elsner. “So it was all things positive. We are proud and excited about the Cumberland location, which is right on the border of additional states.
“We estimate that at least 60% of our customer base on day 1 and the following days were from outside the state,” added Elsner.
Maryland dispensaries had the advantage of serving customers from surrounding states, which do not yet have recreational use approved, including Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Although Maryland law stipulates the product be used in Maryland, the influx of people is good for the local economy, William Valois said.
“Before, (Maryland vendors) were limited to about 165,000 patients (statewide), now we’re looking at anywhere from 2 million up to 3 million we are able to sell to now,” said William Valois. “But being on the panhandle it’s even more.
“It’s just one other reason to come to Cumberland and enjoy our restaurants and accommodations,” he said.
Maryland law stipulates a legal personal use amount of up to 1.5 ounces of flower and up to 12 grams of concentrated cannabis with the total amount of cannabis not to exceed 750 mg of THC.
TerrAscend, based in Canada, has numerous cannabis operations in several states and internationally. The company finalized the purchase of the former Allegany Dispensary business on Beall Street in February for $10 million. TerrAscend has 45 employees at the site and also operates a grow facility in Hagerstown with roughly 125 employees.
“We are pleased with the results in Cumberland so far,” said Elsner. “We expect (sales) to continue to climb coming off the holiday weekend and as people kind of get back from the beach and their summer travels.”
Grow West, which also has a grow operation on Kelly Road in Cumberland, currently has 160 employees. Wiliam Valois said additional employees will be needed in the near future.
He said recreational use further strengthens the company going forward. “It gives us longevity and will help build a very strong business for the near and long-term future,” he said.
“It adds to our ability to build the business in Western Maryland and Cumberland,” said Susan Valois. “We’re very thankful to our delegation and county commissioners for the support we’ve been shown from the beginning.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.