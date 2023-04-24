CUMBERLAND — The time frame for increasing Maryland’s minimum wage to $15 per hour has been moved up and will take effect Jan. 1, 2024, a year earlier than originally planned.
Officials from the Western Maryland legislative delegation gave an update on the minimum wage Thursday at a Legislative Wrap-Up Luncheon. Sponsored by the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce, the event was held at the Cumberland Country Club.
Sen. Mike McKay, and Dels. Jason Buckel and Jim Hinebaugh provided the updates to those in attendance.
Jeremy Irons, member of the legislative committee, posed questions to the elected officials and asked for information about the minimum wage.
“It was originally suppose to go to $15 an hour in January 2025,” said Hinebaugh. “The governor (Wes Moore) wanted to make it go to $15 by Oct. 1 this year. He also wanted it tied to the consumer price index and for it to go up automatically every year based on the CPI (Consumer Price Index). That was stripped out of the bill on the Senate side.”
Hinebaugh said a compromise was struck, making the increase effective Jan. 1.
Buckel, the Republican minority leader, said lawmakers weren’t keen on restructuring the minimum wage increase time frame, which was voted into law two years ago.
“What became very apparent is the Democrat leadership in the legislature really didn’t really want to do this at all,” said Buckel. “They thought they already had this battle. But Gov. Moore decided he wanted to put the bill in. They basically stripped out the most significant part of the bill, which was the CPI index, which I think everyone agreed was not going to fly.”
Buckel added, “It would have been $13.75 on Jan. 1 and now it will go to $15. Those of you who are truly small business people, that is who it affects the most. It doesn’t really affect Amazon and the Fortune 500 companies, the big companies that are already paying it. It affects those with three or four or five or six employees.
“We offered an amendment that would have continued to allow some drag time with employers with 15 employees or less and that of course was rejected.”
Buckel said payroll costs for small employers will receive large increases and they must decide if they can pass the increases on to customers.
Hinebaugh said a nonprofit animal support and sheltering operation in Garrett County is typically in the black by just a few thousand dollars each year.
“The executive director (of the nonprofit) came down and testified against accelerating the $15 minimum wage and she did the math and for them, it meant a net loss of $600,000,” said Hinebaugh. “That is a good example of what it means to small businesses.”
Irons said he appreciated the elected officials’ efforts at trying to slow the increase.
“Getting that automatic CPI increase out of (the bill) was crucial,” he said. “Because, how do you budget and how do you plan ahead for (accounting) with all that potential increase which could happen annually. So we certainly appreciate your hard work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.