CUMBERLAND — Elected officials are expressing disappointment over Western Maryland’s non-inclusion in the first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine being distributed to health care facilities across the state.
Despite statistics showing Allegany and Garrett counties as a hotspot for COVID-19 cases, UPMC Western Maryland and Garrett Regional Medical Center were among 22 Maryland facilities that won’t receive the vaccine in the first round of allocation.
The four Republican members of the Western Maryland Legislative Delegation — Sen. George Edwards and Dels. Wendell Beitzel, Mike McKay and Jason Buckel — sent a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office over the weekend asking for an explanation. The lawmakers were subsequently given an 8 a.m. conference call Monday morning. On the call was Dennis Schrader, Maryland secretary of health, and Jinlene Chan, deputy secretary, along with other senior health officials.
Maryland, in coordination with federal officials, has been granted 155,000 vaccine doses with 55,000 coming from Pfizer and 100,000 from Moderna Inc. The Pfizer vaccine received FDA approval last week and is being distributed this week. The Moderna vaccine could receive approval by the end of this week, placing its distribution sometime next week at the earliest.
“A week can make a difference in a lot of people’s lives,” Edwards said. “So we were a little upset because we have the highest positivity rate in the state and maybe the country ... making national news.”
The delegation was told by state health officials that although Allegany and Garrett county hospitals were not included in the first Pfizer allocation, UPMC will receive 500 doses and Garrett Regional 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine as soon as it is available.
The delegation was hoping things could be changed and some of the Pfizer vaccine could be redirected to Western Maryland.
“I don’t think there is any ability to change the allocation and get Pfizer shots in people’s arms at UPMC this week,” Buckel said. “I don’t think that is going to happen. I think they have already allocated all of their amounts of the Pfizer doses. When the Moderna vaccine is approved, we will get some of those.”
Delegation members think the situation could have been avoided.
“I’m not interested in getting mad at anyone, but it is still unclear to me why UPMC didn’t get anything assigned from the Pfizer vaccine. It is disappointing and makes no sense,” Buckel said. “Somewhere someone made a mistake.”
Edwards said, “We are still wondering why UPMC was overlooked for the first week. They have over 1,000 employees and they said someone put the wrong number in the wrong place. They ought to know how many people work in the hospitals and nursing homes.”
Allegany County Commission President Jake Shade said Friday that MDH initially calculated there were about 150 frontline employees at UPMC Western Maryland. There are actually more than 1,000.
“The Pfizer vaccine is very delicate,” Buckel said. “It is not a like flu shot. They don’t want to break the batches and doses into sub-batches. So they have all these requirements. But we implored the State Department of Health that every future allocation of vaccine they had better prioritize Allegany and Garrett county. If something doesn’t add up we have asked them to contact us before any decisions are made.
“We realize there are people suffering from all of the counties and I am not trying to take any of their vaccine. But by the same token, don’t leave us out of anything moving forward.”
