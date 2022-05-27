CUMBERLAND — Several local musicians have become closely connected to the bluegrass community, resulting in an invite to perform at DelFest on Friday.
The popular bluegrass and Americana music festival, held at the Allegany County Fairgrounds each Memorial Day weekend, features three stages — the Grandstand Stage, Potomac Stage, and the DelFest Music Hall Stage, which is inside the multi-purpose building.
Jody Mosser and friends backed DelFest mainstay Joe Craven on the music hall stage for a Friday afternoon show.
Craven has been performing, as well as acting as emcee, for DelFest since it began in 2008. He is a sage of the bluegrass community who has played with Jerry Garcia, Dave Grisman, Stephane Grappelli, David Lindley and Del McCoury. A multi-instrumentalist, Craven is the director of RiverTunes Music.
"Spreading it around; that is what it is all about," said Craven following the set. "I've gotten to know Jody Mosser and he is a talented guy and I knew he'd do a fine job."
Mosser, of Frostburg, was joined by bassist Byrne Klay, who moved from White Plains, New York to Frostburg several years ago, and Ray Bruckman, a fiddler from Greensboro, Pennsylvania. The three musicians learned Craven's songs and played behind him without rehearsal.
"We just looked down a list of songs and said 'OK ... we know that one, that one is good, too' ... that's how it happened," said Mosser. "It was an honor to do it."
Mosser, a guitarist and dobro player, began playing at DelFest several years ago with the local group Grand Ole' Ditch, which played on the Potomac Stage a couple of times. Following that group's breakup, he continued on with several area members of the bluegrass community.
"It's really about spending time around bluegrass and getting to know a lot of great people," said Mosser. "What ends up happening is you start playing music together. That's the great thing about this community ... it's about sharing a love for music."
Mosser is currently in the Jakobs Ferry Stragglers and Jody Ray Byrne. Byrne Klay also plays in Meghan Jean's Secret Family.
"The longer I travel the country doing shows and playing festivals, the more it is important to pass it on," said Craven. "That's is how you build the community, keep it going, and pass it on to future generations."
DelFest continues through Sunday with Tyler Childers and the Traveling McCoury's closing the festival Sunday night. For more information visit DelFest.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.