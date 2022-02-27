CUMBERLAND — Celebrating the finale of African American history month locally, the local chapter of the NAACP bestowed awards and recognition to people of color and their allies Saturday night at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club in Cumberland during the second annual Voice of Freedom Awards — and the first to be held as a live event.
Tifani Fisher, president of Allegany County NAACP Chapter 7007, and members of the board of directors presented awards in five areas of contribution to the community — education, faith and inspiration, health and wellness, historical preservation and community outreach. An overall award called the Voice of Freedom was also presented to a member of the local Black community as chosen by the 200-plus members who make up the local chapter.
“The reason we have these awards locally is because there’s a whole history between the end of slavery and Obama,” Fisher said. “I think that the long-held public idea that we only came from slavery and we are all just ancestors of slaves doesn’t sit too well with me and it doesn’t sit well with any of us at the local NAACP.”
Among the recipients of recognition: Larry Banks, who was awarded the Community Outreach award for his work with jobs and housing and his contributions to community church league basketball programs; Kecia Colbert was recognized for her work in the education system; Bishop Kenneth Watkins and his copastor and wife, Shannon Watkins, were bestowed the Faith and Inspiration award for their work with Souls Won Ministry; John and Sukh Gates were granted the Historical Preservation award for their efforts to restore the Jane Gates House and seek historical preservation funding and landmark status for the building; and Dr. Rodney Williams of Children’s Medical Group was recognized for his work in the area of health and wellness.
“I want all of us in this community to get to the point where I am not anything or anyone exceptional,” Williams said in his acceptance speech. “I want every young person of color to be exceptional. I want to be not the exception, but the rule.”
The 2022 Voice of Freedom Award was granted to Frank Hamilton for his service with the community cookout for the past 18 years. The Fulton Myers Memorial Community Cookout is a large event held every Labor Day weekend since 2004 for the Black community.
Other members of the Black community who were mentioned for their contributions in the last year included Pastor Lisa Boone, Jo-Jacqueline Cooper, Leticia Shelton, David Smith and Tausha Smith.
“Tonight, we did not just celebrate history but we made history,” Fisher said. “After 97 years, the Ali Ghan Shrine Club has its first Black first lady. A little over 50 years ago in 1972, busses of Black people met at the AME Church to protest at the Shrine Club against social injustice. Tonight, two of those young men who were at that protest received awards with the mayor of Cumberland and the leaders of the Shrine Club watching in a grand ballroom full of Black and brown people. Tonight, we told our history and celebrated our story and created a legacy.”
“I can hear my ancestors singing, ‘Change is going to come,’” Fisher said.
The last Saturday of the month of February was chosen for its significance as the last weekend of Black History Month. The event was held virtually last year because of pandemic restrictions but this year was held live for the first time. The awards banquet was attended by more than 120 people.
Shane Riggs is the managing editor of Allegany Magazine, a sister publication to the Times-News.
