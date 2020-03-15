Baltimore archbishop cancels all public Masses ‘until further notice’
CUMBERLAND — Baltimore’s archbishop on Saturday canceled all public Roman Catholic Masses “until further notice” as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Maryland.
William E. Lori said the move came after he received an update from state officials on the impact of the virus and that he was acting on the advice of medical professionals.
Lori will celebrate a private Mass at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen at 11 a.m. Sunday. A livestream of the Mass, along with other spiritual resources, will be available through www.archbalt.org.
“My highest priority is the safety and welfare of the people of God of this Archdiocese,” Lori said. “I take this step with great sadness, but also with wholehearted determination that we continue to provide for the spiritual well-being of the faithful at a time when their faith is most needed.”
Garrett County commissioners cancel public meeting Tuesday
OAKLAND — The Board of Garrett County Commissioners has canceled a public meeting scheduled for Tuesday, a move prompted by Gov. Larry Hogan’s order regarding the new coronavirus.
The next scheduled meeting is April 6, 4 p.m., at the county courthouse. Officials said they may, however, consider broadcasting future meetings as the virus situation continues to unfold.
More information is available at the county website, www.garrettcounty.org, and the Garrett County Health Department website, https://garretthealth.org.
