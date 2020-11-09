CUMBERLAND — Area residents took time Monday to share their thoughts about Joe Biden’s defeat of President Donald Trump in the general election.
It was announced Saturday morning that the Democratic ticket of Biden and Kamala Harris was victorious in the hotly contested election.
“I’m hopeful hearing the words of Joe Biden focusing so much on unity and governing as an American president, not a party president,” Judy Carbone, chair of the Garrett County Democratic Central Committee, said. “Right out of the gate (Biden) saying we have to put these divides aside, that certainly wasn’t the message of the previous president.”
Carbone said Biden isn’t the perfect candidate, but couldn’t imagine any candidate that is.
“I can’t tell you how many Republicans told me they were going to vote Democratic for the first time in their lives,” Carbone said. “I think Biden is better positioned to bring us together. I don’t believe Joe Biden will use the office for his personal gain. And to see a woman progress to the highest level ever was absolutely thrilling. It gives hope to so many of our young women.”
Todd Logsdon, of Frostburg, serves on the Allegany County Republican Central Committee.
“I am disappointed that President Trump was not reelected,” he said. “The fact that the majority of Americans chose not to vote for continued economic prosperity and peace abroad is disheartening. While I am skeptical that Joe Biden will be able to unite the country and bring the same level of prosperity that we have seen in the last four years, I hope that I will be pleasantly surprised.”
George Franklin, a Democrat, lives in Cumberland.
“I didn’t watch anything on election night,” Franklin said. “I stayed away from the TV. So, when they called it Saturday, I was on the phone with a friend and she said they’ve called it for Biden. I was relieved. The nightmare for me was over. Being an African American, it provoked a lot of relief.
“You saw the calls coming in from around the world. Trump has alienated allies around the world. It’s a first step. We will be years getting over Trump. It will take time because we went backwards over the last four years.”
Mary Jo Wolters, a Republican who resides in Cumberland, is concerned by the media’s call of the election.
“The Republican Party is pretty upset with the media,” she said. “People are also leaving Facebook and moving to Parler (a social media site). A lot of people are going there.
“I’m disappointed in the process and I really want it to be investigated. Voting and elections are very important to me.
“I think this election was more not pro-Biden but hate Trump. You either like him or you don’t. His personality irritates a lot of people, including me sometimes. But, I like his policies. I don’t like the agenda of the Democratic Party right now; in fact, it scares me. I think this election will make the Republican Party stronger.”
Janet Lawler-Heavner, a Democrat, resides in Cumberland.
“I felt like a huge weight was taken off me when I heard,” she said. “I’m very hopeful for improvement. Democracy survived by the skin of our teeth. We don’t want to live in autocracy.
“I’m sure it will be an uphill climb. I’m committed to reaching across and healing those wounds. ... My hope is we can move past that and have the future based on truth.”
Eric Robison, of Deer Park, is a Republican who voted for Biden.
“I am into the Constitution. I’m an Eisenhower Republican,” he said. “I don’t want to create fear mongering to get policies. ... In our society we have norms, we have morals we should be adhering to. ... We should be working together. I didn’t see that happening if he continued as president.”
