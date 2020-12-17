CUMBERLAND — A local restaurant equipment supply company has acquired space in Frostburg to further expand its operations in Allegany County.
WebstaurantStore, a seller of commercial restaurant supplies and equipment, currently operates a facility in the North Branch Industrial Park in Mexico Farms south of Cumberland where it employs nearly 500 people.
Greg Hildreth, economic development specialist for Allegany County, provided details on the expansion plans at Thursday’s meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners. Hildreth said WebstaurantStore is acquiring a 30,000-square-foot facility on 3.5 acres in the Frostburg Industrial Park on Hoffman Hollow Road for $303,666.75. The facility is currently occupied by Sierra Hygiene Products, LLC, which manufactures and packages a variety of paper towels, toilet tissues, hand soaps and dispensers.
Hildreth said WebstaurantStore will maintain its business in Mexico Farms while purchasing the Sierra Hygiene operation and facility. He said WebstaurantStore will retain all of its employees in Mexico Farms and keep the Sierra Hygiene staff of about 15 people.
“WebstaurantStore was actually a pretty big client of Sierra Hygiene,” said Hildreth. “So, this is like WebstaurantStore vertically integrating that section of their business. So they will keep the existing operation and staff and take (the Sierra plant) over as they implement their plans to expand from there.”
The commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to permit Jake Shade, board president, to sign the required legal documents to finalize the sale. The facility in Frostburg will be sold to Calumet Enterprises, LLC, a subsidiary of WebstaurantStore used for capital sales.
“It’s a great opportunity for the county. We are glad to see WebstaurantStore succeeding and expanding their business,” said Hildreth. “Hopefully we help them continue to grow and keep them in Allegany County well into the future.”
Hildreth read a statement from Fred Clark, founder and chairman of the board for WebstaurantStore. “We are happy for the opportunity to expand our operations in Allegany County, Maryland,” Clark said. “Our Cumberland facility at 11700 Mexico Farms Road has been a successful venture and we’ve been operating out of that facility since 2014 and currently have close to 500 employees. We couldn’t be happier with the outcome and our partnership with Allegany County. We thank the county for this new opportunity to add jobs and enlarge operations at the Sierra Hygiene conversion plant.”
Hildreth said Sierra Hygiene has operated at the Frostburg site since March 2007 and is a “tenant in good standing,” paying rent of $1,021,333.25 to date.
Sierra Hygiene was willing to sell the operation to WebstaurantStore, according to Hildreth. He read a statement from Jon Peterson, vice president of operations for Sierra Hygiene.
“We are grateful to the commissioners and the county staff for the 13 years we’ve been doing business in Allegany County and for the work you have done to facilitate this transition for our business,” Peterson said. “We believe this new opportunity with WebstaurantStore will be a good thing for the county and the employees of the plant.”
