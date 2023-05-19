CUMBERLAND, Md. — Allegany County officials have approved 15 projects totaling $1.8 million for consideration for Appalachian Regional Commission funding for fiscal 2024.
The list of projects was presented to the Allegany County Board of Commissioners May 11 during their regular bi-monthly meeting.
David Nedved, director of economic and community development, gave a presentation of the projects.
“We have to rank the projects that are submitted for the fiscal year,” said Nedved. “This is the staff-proposed ranking for the project. We are blessed this year; usually there is about $400,000 or $500,000 available in any given year.
“So the good news is pretty much every project can be funded on this list. One way of looking at it is maybe the bottom two projects might not get funded.”
Projects include creation of a county food and beverage co-op, $200,000; emergency generator for the Allegany County Health Department, $100,000; Allegany College of Maryland robotic welding training equipment, $45,000; ACM dental hygiene department upgrades, $122,500; and ACM nursing computer lab upgrades $80,000.
Also included are eight dialysis machines for UPMC Western Maryland, $60,000; Frostburg State University drones and sensors to assist in mining land reclamation, $100,000; FSU to set up a master’s in environmental sustainability program, $20,000; University of Maryland Appalachian Lab network upgrades, $110,000; FSU media server and video cameras for the communications department, $125,000; Embassy Theater for a building acquisition, $100,000.
The list also includes central air for Allegany Museum, $450,000; Allegany Museum asbestos abatement, $45,000; FSU design for a regional sports center, $13,000; FSU study of carnivores on the C&O Canal and Great Allegheny Passage trails, $65,000.
“ARC does require a 50/50 match for the grants,” said Commissioner Bill Atkinson. “This isn’t just handing out money for these projects. These are investments in the community that are also investing in themselves.”
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the list of projects for fiscal 2024 for submission to the Tri-County Council of Western Maryland, which administers funding for ARC.
The Appalachian Regional Commission is federally funded through Congress to help development in the 13 states that lie in the Appalachian Mountain region.
