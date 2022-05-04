CUMBERLAND, Md. — A Cumberland man died and another was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in South Cumberland, city police Chief Chuck Ternent said.
Travon Lee Morris, 20, died at UPMC Western Maryland following the incident at about 1:50 p.m. near Jane Frazier Village at Memorial Avenue and First Street. Ternent said bystanders and first responders attempted to revive Morris before he was rushed to the medical facility by Cumberland Fire Department ambulance personnel.
The suspect, Gavin Wayne Huckabay, 20, fled the area but was arrested about 10 minutes later on nearby Wempe Drive after a search by city officers, deputies from the Allegany County Sheriff's Office, state police troopers and Natural Resources Police officers.
Authorities did not reveal a motive for the killing.
"This appears to be an isolated incident which resulted in the arrest of the suspect without any other danger to the community,” Ternent said.
Huckabay was awaiting his initial appearance before a district court commissioner Wednesday evening.
“This incident is a terrible tragedy; our thoughts go out to the families involved," Ternent said. "The police department is appreciative of all the help that the community gave us as well as our partner public safety agencies in bringing this matter to a quick resolution."
South Penn Elementary School, Washington Middle School and Fort Hill High School were temporarily locked down while police searched for the man.
