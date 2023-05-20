CUMBERLAND — One person was killed and two others injured late Friday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 68, according to Maryland State Police.
The accident occurred about 11:15 p.m. near Jeffries Road when a Honda passenger vehicle traveling east in the west lanes hit a mid-sized Ford SUV head-on, police said.
The driver of the Honda, Jacalyn A. Scharf, 70, of Willoughby, Ohio, was killed.
Barton residents Lawrence Allen Moyer, 51, and Tammy Lynn Moyer, 52, the Ford occupants, were taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of injuries.
Police said the west lanes of the interstate were closed for about five hours while the state police crash team investigated.
Police said the accident remains under investigation. Witnesses were asked to contact police at 301-729-2101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.