ELLERSLIE — One person was killed and two others injured Thursday morning following a vehicle crash on Ellerslie Road, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
The two-vehicle accident just after 9 a.m. near the Mount Savage Road intersection was reportedly head-on, and two people were trapped in the wreckage.
Ellerslie Road was closed as the sheriff's office investigates the accident.
The injured people were taken by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland with non-life-threatening injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.