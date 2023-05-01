police lights

FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — A Keyser man died and two other people were injured following a single-vehicle crash on state Route 46 early Saturday, according to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred about 1:30 a.m. near McDonalds Beach Lane.

According to authorities, Logan Rohrbaugh, 26, was driving a 2008 GMC Sierra truck west on state Route 46 toward Keyser when he lost control of the vehicle in a left-hand curve. The truck went off the right side of the road, crossed McDonalds Beach Lane, struck a utility pole and rolled onto its top.

Rohrbaugh died in the crash.

The two injured passengers in the vehicle were not identified.

