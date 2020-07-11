$10.1 million apartment building under construction along Winchester Road

CUMBERLAND — A 40-unit apartment complex valued at $10.1 million is under construction on Winchester Road.
Magnolia Greene will feature two buildings — a four-story, 26-unit building and a three-story, 14-unit structure. The complex will be open to all prospective tenants.
The complex will be located a short distance from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration office.
The developer for the apartment complex is Woda Cooper Companies of Columbus, Ohio.
“Being able to provide quality affordable housing in a wonderful community like LaVale makes for an extremely exciting time for the Woda Cooper Companies,” said Tom Simons, Woda’s senior vice president, in a news release. “Magnolia Greene will be a new residential community that everyone will be proud to call home. We received local support and look forward to the completion and grand opening at Magnolia Greene.”
Simons said construction is expected to be completed in December and Magnolia will be a mix of two- and three-bedroom units.
“Magnolia Greene will provide a full package of energy star appliances and will feature many other energy-saving amenities,” he said. “The development will include a community space and recreation space for on-site management and for the residents’ use.”
Jeff Barclay, Allegany County director of economic and community development, said via email, “The benefits to Allegany County will be a significant increase in the tax base for the subject parcel and a new housing option for our local workforce to consider.”
Woda is also constructing a 40-unit apartment complex in Cumberland at the former East Side School site on Reynolds Street. That complex is located on 3.5 acres with construction expected to begin soon.
The four-story structure will contain 34 two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units. Rent will be based on income with units made available to a mix of income levels.
