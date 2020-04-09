CUMBERLAND — City officials are working to secure a $100,000 grant to perform exterior maintenance on the former Allegany County Human Resources Development Commission building at 19 Frederick St.
The city has been in contact with the Maryland Historical Trust in an effort to secure the funding.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to give the MHT a historical easement to allow them access to the property to conduct exterior stabilization improvement.
Jeff Rhodes, city administrator, said the grant, if secured, will allow for maintenance on the building's exterior.
"This is a stabilization project due to the facade," said Rhodes. "The facade is beginning to deteriorate due to the spouting. The spouting is leaking onto the facade. This will allow for improvements from further deterioration."
The Georgian Revival-style building was constructed between 1902 and 1904. It was built for use as a courthouse and post office, according to Rhodes. The structure was also the home of the Cumberland Police Department during the mid-20th century. The HRDC was the last tenant that occupied the building until a new building was constructed at 125 Virginia Ave. that opened in the fall of 2009.
City officials have been trying for years to find a developer for the historic Frederick Street building. Plans have included an education center, business incubator and a hostel for bicyclists coming off the area trails, but none of the ventures have come to fruition.
In other news from the council meeting, officials voted to approve the recommendation of the Historic Preservation Commission to provide local historic designation to the George Troug House, located at 230 Baltimore St.
City officials are also moving forward on purchasing a new $1.3 million aerial ladder truck for the Cumberland Fire Department. Rhodes said the city is procuring the truck through Maryland cooperative purchasing program.
"Our current ladder truck is 27 years old and it will be at least 28 years old by the time we get this truck; it takes a long time, in the vicinity of 16 months to get it delivered," said Rhodes. "We are buying through the cooperative and there has been some thorough research by the fire department on it. They research vehicles and got some input from other people and fire departments and they looked at four different demos."
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.