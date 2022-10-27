CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reports day three of Maryland's black bear hunt included early fog and rain.
"Despite the less than favorable conditions to start the day, 11 bears were harvested," DNR reported.
That brought the total harvest so far to 60 bears, which includes 21 males and 39 females.
The county breakdown is 43 in Garrett, nine in Allegany, five in Washington and three in Frederick.
The bear hunt started Monday and continues through Saturday.
