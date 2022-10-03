CUMBERLAND — Before a trial was held, shortly after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 6, 1907, a large white mob abducted an 18-year-old Black resident, Robert Hughes, from a jail cell, tortured and killed him.
No one has ever been held accountable.
Newspaper articles at the time reported Hughes was accused of having killed a local police officer.
Recent research, however, shows many of the 1907 reports identified Hughes by the wrong name, William Burns, age, and contained various other conflicting details.
To mark the 115th year since he was murdered, an Annual Commemoration of the Life of Robert Hughes aka William Burns will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
“It is important to remember,” said Clory Jackson, founder of The Brownsville Project that works to abolish systemic oppression by helping communities confront and heal from suppressed history.
“We can humanize ourselves ... and look back and say, ‘this is not us anymore as a community.’”
The upcoming commemoration is planned to introduce, or reacquaint, the public to the life and story of Robert Hughes.
It also aims to build support and donations for a memorial as part of the local Equal Justice Initiative community remembrance project.
The event will feature various stations with free-flowing interactive experiences.
“(People) will be able to light a candle and do a reflection,” Jackson said and added that each person will have their “own unique experience and perspective.”
Information will be provided at a historical marker, dedicated last year, about Hughes and Jesse Page, who was with Hughes during the events that led to the lynching.
“White mobs killed Black people with impunity during this era, knowing that law enforcement regularly ignored its duty or failed to prevent even the most visible public spectacle lynchings,” the marker states. “Despite the large mob, no one was ever held accountable for the lynching.”
The upcoming event will also include a “healing wall” where visitors can leave a written note or drawing, Jackson said.
“It’s a way to memorialize how people process this information,” she said. “We’re pleased to create this opportunity for the public.”
Other activities at the event include tours of tunnels beneath Emmanuel Parish, which has ties to the Underground Railroad.
The church also asks for donations of supplies for the event including markers, paints and colored pencils.
“It is important to remember the story of Robert Hughes aka William Burns in our community,” Emmanuel Rev. Martha Macgill said via email.
“In order for we as a people and society to understand what justice is, we have to hear the stories of all communities, particularly the stories of our local communities,” she said.
“We have to hear the stories of victims and perpetrators,” Macgill said. “Retributive justice will not, in the end, heal the deep wounds of traumatic events. Only restorative work will do this. Telling and remembering the stories is an essential part of this restorative work.”
