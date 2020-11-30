CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials Monday reported 221 newly diagnosed COVID-19 infections and a dozen fatalities, raising the county’s cumulative case count to 2,804 and the death toll to 73.
The county health department had last reported case totals Wednesday.
Allegany County’s case rate was 136.33 per 100,000 population Monday, while the state average was 33.81, health officials said. Its positivity rate of 13.66% was more than double the state average of 6.86%.
The health department offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Allegany County Fairgrounds on Mondays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No insurance, appointment or doctor’s order is needed to obtain a test.
