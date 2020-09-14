CUMBERLAND — Allegany County reported 13 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including a state prison inmate and a nursing home resident.
The latest cases raise the county's cumulative count to 430 since April 1 when the first case was reported, according to a news release from the Allegany County Health Department.
Among the new cases are a North Branch Correctional Institution inmate and a resident of Sterling Care Frostburg Village, who has required hospitalization. The others are a female in her teens, three women in their 20s, a man and woman in their 30s, two women in their 40s, a man and woman in their 50s and a man in his 70s.
DRIVE-THRU TESTING
One person of 360 tested during a drive-thru clinic held Wednesday at the Allegany County Fairgrounds tested positive for the virus, health officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.