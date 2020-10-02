CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Allegany County on Friday, and said free drive-thru testing would be available at the fairgrounds for kids 18 and under on weekdays beginning Monday.
The new cases, most of which involve people in their teens and 20s, bring the county's cumulative total to 496. Allegany County's first coronavirus case was reported April 1.
COVID-19 testing will be available at the fairgrounds multipurpose building Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. So far, at least 21,174 county residents have been tested, which amounts to more than 26 percent of the population.
The latest cases include a child under 10, three females and two males in their teens, two women and two men in their 20s, a woman in her 40s and two men in their 50s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.