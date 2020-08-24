virus clip art 2

CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising the cumulative total to 386.

The latest cases involve two children under age 13, four males and a female in their teens, a man in his 30s, five women in their 40s and a man in his 70s.

Only the man in his 70s is hospitalized, according to a news release from the Allegany County Health Department.

New cases are reported by health officials each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

