CUMBERLAND — Allegany County's cumulative COVID-19 case count rose by 14 to 253 on Monday, according to county health officials.
The county health department last reported results Friday afternoon. The 14 cases released Monday are the most released by health officials at one time since 14 cases were released May 6. At that time, health officials released daily reports of new cases; now, they're released Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.
"The health department continues to emphasize the urgency of maintaining social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene and wearing a face covering when out in public and in retail and dining establishments to limit the spread of illness," read a news release issued by the Allegany County Health Department.
The new cases involve two young children, a girl in her teens, a man and woman in their 20s, two women in their 30s, a man in his 40s, two women in their 50s. a man in his 60s, a man and woman in their 70s and a man in his 80s.
GARRETT COUNTY
The Garrett County Health Department announced six new cases Monday evening, including four at the Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home.
The cumulative county total was 44, health officials said.
New cases at the nursing home included a female staff member in her 20s; two female residents in their 90s and a male resident in his 70s. None of those people have symptoms.
The other two cases include a man in his 50s with symptoms and a woman in her 20s without symptoms. Both were isolating at home, health officials said.
