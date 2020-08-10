CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as the county's cumulative count approached 300.
It's the second time in two weeks that the county health department reported 14 new cases in one instance.
When health officials reported 14 cases on July 27, it was the first time that many cases had been reported at one time since early May, when cases were reported daily. Now, case counts are reported Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The new cases involve a teenage boy, two woman and three men in their 20s, one man and one woman in their 30s, one man and one woman in their 40s, one man and two women in their 50s and one woman in her 60s. They haven't required hospitalization.
The new cases bring the county's cumulative total to 298.
Garrett County
The Garrett County Health Department reported three new cases Monday, bringing that county's total to 54.
The latest cases include a man in his 20s who has symptoms and is isolating at home; a woman in her 20s who had symptoms and has been released from isolation; and a man in his 40s who has symptoms and is isolating at home.
A community testing event is scheduled Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot between the health department and Mountain Laurel Medical Center at 1025 Memorial Drive, Oakland.
For more information, call 301-334-7770 or 301-895-3111.
Mineral County
Cases in Mineral County, West Virginia, rose to 120 on Monday, 13 of which were active, health officials said.
