CUMBERLAND — A third nursing home in Allegany County now has at least one COVID-19 case.
The Allegany County Health Department said in a news release Monday evening that a resident of Moran Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Westernport was one of two new cases in the county.
The new cases bring the county total to 148.
Health officials also reported the death of a female resident of the Cumberland Healthcare Center, where at least 100 residents and staff members have been affected by the disease.
The other nursing home affected in the county is Sterling Care Frostburg Village, where two residents and one staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Health officials said the other new case was a man in his 40s with no nursing home connection. He has not required hospitalization.
Fourteen county residents have died from COVID-19, including nine with a connection to the Cumberland Healthcare Center.
As of Monday, 1,293 Allegany County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 1,135 have tested negative, 148 were positive and 10 results were pending.
