CUMBERLAND — A 15-year-old city youth was charged with second-degree attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another 15-year-old at a Polk Street home early Monday, Cumberland Police said.
The male victim suffered a wound to the torso and was in stable condition Monday afternoon at UPMC Western Maryland, police said. He was initially admitted in critical condition.
Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent said the male suspect was taken into custody in a wooded area along Willowbrook Road after officers responded to the area upon receiving a tip from a citizen who reportedly saw two youths in that area.
The victim reportedly told police he was involved in an altercation with the suspect, who stabbed him before running from the home.
Police said no alcohol or drugs were apparent at the scene of the incident that was reportedly witnessed by several people. Ternent said many of those people had been interviewed as part of the investigation that included assistance from the C3I Unit.
