CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Fire Department responded to 513 incidents in the month of December, averaging over 16 calls per day. Of the total, 425 of the calls were for ambulances, including 26 that occurred outside of the city, according to Chief Donnie Dunn.
During the 31-day period, fire and ambulance units responded to building fires on Potomac Street and Willowbrook Road, in addition to two vehicle fires, four minor fires and a building collapse.
The month's logged calls included six vehicle accidents, four incidents involving shorted electrical equipment, three carbon monoxide incidents, two natural gas leaks, a power line down, a tractor-trailer with overheated brakes and a flooded basement.
For the year, Cumberland Fire Department responded to 6,613 calls, an average of 18 per day. Of those calls, 5,248 of those calls were for ambulances, including 213 outside of the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.