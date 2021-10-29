CUMBERLAND — A 16-year-old Fort Hill High School student has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the after-school stabbing Thursday of fellow student Saiquan Jenkins, according to Cumberland Police.
Jenkins died of his injuries after being taken to UPMC Western Maryland by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance.
The 16-year-old youth, who was not identified by police, was detained a short time after the incident after he was identified in witness interviews and upon being located on Maryland Avenue by Cumberland Police officers and Allegany County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Police said the juvenile suspect was formally charged overnight with murder and related charges through the investigation that is being continued by Cumberland Police and the C3I Unit. He was awaiting his initial court appearance Friday morning.
Police said the stabbing likely stemmed from an “ongoing personal dispute” between Jenkins and the accused teen. Investigators are continuing efforts to determine a motive in the incident.
The incident occurred at an alley entrance in the area of Warwick Avenue and Williams Street, located a short distance from the school.
After being injured, the Jenkins returned to school property at Greenway Avenue where he was rendered medical assistance by students, staff and bystanders prior to the arrival of city fire department ambulance personnel for transport to the hospital.
Police said Jenkins died of his injuries at the hospital a short time later.
Cumberland Police and allied agencies provided patrols in the area of the school Friday morning to ensure students' safety. An early dismissal was previously scheduled for all public schools in the county.
Counselors and other student support staff were present Friday morning at Fort Hill to provide social and emotional support to students.
Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent said the increased police presence Friday was conducted “to make everyone feel safe so they do not have to worry and taken the time to grieve and support each other."
“I hate that this horrific event happened in our community,” he said. “Our hearts go out to the family and all the others out there who have been affected by this traumatic event."
