17 calls per day in May for Cumberland firefighters

CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Fire Department responded to 537 incidents in the month of May, averaging more than 17 calls per day. The total included 431 medical calls for ambulances, including 19 that took place outside city limits.
Chief Donnie Dunn reported the city's fire and ambulance units responded to nine minor fires, six natural gas leaks, six other hazmat incidents and five hazardous conditions calls. The department also responded to 13 vehicle accidents, one extrication incident and one fire suppression system activation.
Cumberland was alerted to assist Bowman’s Addition six times, Wiley Ford three times, Cresaptown, Ridgeley, Short Gap and Flintstone twice each and District 16 and Fountain volunteer fire departments once each.
The city received assistance from Corriganville ambulance when all of Cumberland’s ambulances were on other incidents.
