OAKLAND — Giving back is a mutual and regular practice for Crellin Elementary School and its surrounding community.
The school’s staff, with help from local businesses and families, built a playground behind the school 17 years ago.
Recently, many of those same folks returned to renovate the playground that students will enjoy as they return to school next week.
To show appreciation, Crellin students will help care for areas of the community.
“We will continue with an initiative we started last year, Crellin Cares,” the school’s principal Dana McCauley said via email. “We take kids out to some homes in the community and do yard work, shovel snow, etc.”
The renovation
“It’s kind of a continuation of what happened 17 years ago,” McCauley said as the playground work was underway.
The theme-based playground highlights the community’s coal mining and logging history, which students researched.
Todd Hinebaugh worked on past and recent playground renovations.
He and his wife attended Crellin, followed by their two children and two grandkids.
Hinebaugh recalled when he was a kid and folks took pride in the community.
In later years, the area “went into a slump,” he said.
“But then (McCauley) came along,” Hinebaugh said and talked of the principal’s work to expand classrooms to the outdoor environment. “The community changed because of the school.”
Loren Bowser, a building trades instructor at Southern High School, was at the recent playground renovation with roughly 20 of his students who worked on the project.
His son, Luke, is a Crellin student.
Loren Bowser talked of the lesson resources on the school’s property provide, including wetlands.
“(Students) have a great love of the outdoors and a whole lot more of a broader education,” he said.
Community support
“The number of volunteers we have from the community not just within Crellin but outside of Crellin who are just such strong supporters, it’s unbelievable,” McCauley said. “I can call parents at any time and they’re just willing to roll up their sleeves and do what we ask.”
Richard Orenstein is trustee of the Daniel E. Offutt lll Charitable Trust.
Offutt, who died in 2016, was raised in Oakland and later moved to Connecticut.
Orenstein donated $50,000 from the trust to Crellin Elementary.
“Although Dan left Maryland early in his life, he didn’t leave the connections,” Orenstein said. “I’m partial to Oakland for Dan’s sake.”
The Oakland Lowes donated a work crew and materials for the playground project.
Edgar Harman helped build the playground 17 years ago, and again for the recent renovation.
“I was the tool man,” he said of the first playground build.
Harman also volunteered to help with a reclamation project that involved environmental work on more than five acres adjacent to the school.
“It’s good to see the same things going on just different people,” he said. “It makes you feel good.”
