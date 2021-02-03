CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Fire Department responded to 568 incidents in the month of January, averaging more than 18 calls per day, according to Chief Donnie Dunn.
The total included 441 calls for ambulances, including 20 that occurred outside of the city of Cumberland.
Fire and ambulance units responded to building fires on Grand Avenue and North Mechanic Street. Cumberland firefighters were assisted on Grand Avenue by Ridgeley, Bowling Green, Cresaptown and Bedford Road volunteer fire departments.
Cumberland firefighters assisted Bedford Road volunteers on a two-alarm fire on Bedford Road and were alerted to respond to a fire on Main Street in Ridgeley. Cumberland units also responded to two vehicle fires and five minor fires last month.
Other calls included five vehicle accidents, four odor investigations, three gas leaks, two furnace malfunctions, two incidents involving shorted electrical equipment, two reports of trees down in a roadway, an elevator extrication, a hazardous condition call, a carbon monoxide incident, an accident involving fireworks and the rescue of an injured person from a wooded area, according to the summary.
