18 calls per day in June for Cumberland Fire Department

CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Fire Department responded to 554 incidents in the month of June, averaging more than 18 calls per day.
Of the total, 429 of the calls were for ambulances, including 25 to locations outside of the city.
Fire and ambulance units responded to two building fires, including a two-alarm fire on North Centre Street, a storage structure fire on Offutt Street, two vehicle fires and 11 minor fires.
The department also responded to 15 vehicle accidents, five elevator extrication calls, five calls for utility lines or trees down, four hazmat calls and one animal rescue.
Cumberland was alerted to assist Cresaptown eight times, Wiley Ford five times, Short Gap and Bowman’s Addition four times each, Ridgeley twice, and Flintstone and Fort Ashby once each.
The city received assistance from Cresaptown six times, Allegany County EMS five times, Corriganville twice and District 16 once when all of Cumberland’s ambulances were on other incidents.
Cumberland also received assistance from Ridgeley, Wiley Ford, Bowling Green, Cresaptown, LaVale, Bedford Road, Midland, Frostburg, Eastern Garrett, Shaft, LaVale Rescue, Allegany County EMS, county fire police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office on the Centre Street fire.
