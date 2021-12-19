CUMBERLAND, Md. — Officials cut the ribbon Friday on the $19.4 million renovation of the former Fort Cumberland Homes public housing complex.
Now named River Bend Court, the 80-unit housing facility is located between Lamont Street and Oldtown Road. Originally built in 1962, the house units had deteriorated and were in poor condition.
Steve Kesner, president and CEO of the Cumberland Housing Group, hosted Friday's grand opening held in the complex's community center. Numerous business leaders and elected officials attended.
Kesner thanked the dozens of agencies and individuals who contributed to the project and said the complex had been remodeled inside and out including porches, landscaping and a new playground.
"People say the units look like new buildings ... it basically is," Kesner said. "So each building was gutted down to the studs. Even some of the studs were replaced thanks to termite damage.
"We cut the floors out and new plumbing was installed. All the units got all new plumbing, electrical, heating, ventilation and air conditioning ... new walls, insulation, ceilings, windows and doors. The only thing that stayed was the brick and concrete floor."
River Bend Court now consists of 12 one-bedroom, 31 two-bedroom, 33 three-bedroom and four four-bedroom units, including four handicapped-accessible units. Prior to the renovations, the complex had no handicapped-accessible units.
Kesner said 26 cameras have been installed across the complex to provide surveillance.
The renovations were carried out by Carl Belt Inc. and made possible by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Rental Assistance Demonstration Program. Financing included $6.1 million from Stratford Capital Investments, $4.3 million from the Cumberland Housing Group, $3.7 million from the Maryland Bond Program and $1.5 million from the Housing Trust Fund.
"The complexity of doing this type of renovation is really detailed and tough," said Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss. "It is critical that we have good quality housing for our people, so we really appreciate everything that was done here."
Gregory Hare from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development said the John F Kennedy Homes on Mechanic Street will likely be the next renovation project and possibly get underway in late 2022.
