CUMBERLAND — Nineteen bears died in four Maryland counties during roughly the past six months.
According to Clarissa Harris, wildlife response manager for the Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife & Heritage Service, the nonseasonal bear mortalities included:
• Nov. 30, 2022: Garrett County — Young female bear struck and killed near the Route 219 bridge.
• Dec. 4, 2022: Garrett County — 200-pound female bear carcass found dead of unknown causes on New Germany Road private property.
• Dec. 5, 2022: Washington County — 171-pound male bear struck and killed on Interstate 70, mile marker 5.
• Dec. 7, 2022: Garrett County — 83-pound female bear struck and killed on Route 219 near Lakeside Creamery.
• Dec. 9, 2022: Allegany County — 55-pound female bear struck and killed on Town Creek Road.
• Dec. 21, 2022: Garrett County — 75-pound female bear struck and killed on Bumble Bee Road in McHenry.
• Jan. 9, 2023: Garrett County — 80-pound female bear struck and killed on Interstate 68 at Green Lantern Road.
• Feb. 10, 2023: Allegany County — Severely emaciated male bear with mange euthanized on Chestnut Street in Westernport.
• Feb. 14, 2023: Frederick County — 160-pound male bear struck and killed on Route 270 and Dr. Perry Road.
• March 13, 2023: Garrett County — 97-pound male bear struck and killed on Route 219 in McHenry.
• April 12, 2023: Garrett County — 75-pound severely emaciated female bear with mange euthanized on Bumble Bee Road in McHenry.
• April 13, 2023: Garrett County — 250-pound male bear, possibly a roadkill, near Rock Lodge Road in Swanton.
• May 5, 2023: Garrett County — 65-pound male bear struck and killed on Interstate 68, mile marker 14.
• May 6, 2023: Garrett County — 10-pound male bear found, presumably drowned, at base of Muddy Creek Falls at Swallow Falls State Park.
• May 6, 2023: Garrett County — 140-pound female bear struck and killed on Route 560 in Gorman.
• May 30, 2023: Garrett County — 150-pound male bear struck and killed on Route 219 near Pine Ridge Drive in Accident.
• June 2, 2023: Garrett County — 50-pound bear carcass found, cause of death unknown, on Gravely Run Road in McHenry.
• June 5, 2023: Garrett County — 163-pound Pennsylvania-tagged male bear struck and killed on Interstate 68, mile marker 9.
• June 8, 2023: Allegany County — 100-pound male bear struck and killed by a vehicle that overturned in the accident, on Route 51 near Packhorse Road.
