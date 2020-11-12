KEYSER, W.Va. — Nineteen COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in an outbreak at Piney Valley Nursing Home, along with an additional case involving an employee at McDonald's in Keyser, the Mineral County Health Department reported Thursday afternoon.
Of the Piney Valley cases, 10 are among employees and nine are residents. By state guidelines, a single case in such a facility constitutes an outbreak because of the ease of spread, according to a news release.
Because a third McDonald's employee has now tested positive, health officials said, those cases are also classified as an outbreak. The health department reported the first two cases Tuesday.
Anyone who visited the restaurant between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10 may have been exposed. The latest employee to test positive last worked at the restaurant before the department ordered it closed Tuesday for environmental cleaning, the release says. The restaurant has since reopened.
Contact tracing is underway for both outbreaks.
The Mineral County Health Department is conducting free COVID-19 testing for all residents, whether or not they are showing symptoms. Testing will be held from 8 a.m.- noon Friday at the Mineral County VoTech Center and from 2-6 p.m. at the county fairgrounds in Fort Ashby, as well as on Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon at the fairgrounds and from 2-6 p.m. at the VoTech.
