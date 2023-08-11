CUMBERLAND, Md. — Allegany County officials received a list of 17 projects being recommended for a total of $1 million in grant funding under Program Open Space.
The state program provides financial and technical assistance to communities for the planning, acquisition, and/or development of recreation land or open space areas.
Adam Patterson, director of public works, presented the list of projects for 2024 at Thursday's meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners. "We have a very nice funding package this year from the state," said Patterson. "Our available funds are $993,046."
Applications for funding, according to Patterson, were reviewed by team of county employees.
"We had a county committee evaluate the projects with members from finance, economic and community development, tourism, engineering department and our Program Open Space coordinator," he said.
A total of 17 projects from a pool of 18 applications are being recommended for funding with the project sponsors responsible for a matching contribution totaling between 10% to 25% of the project value.
Patterson said Allegany College of Maryland submitted two projects including irrigation for the softball and soccer fields at a recommended funding level of $75,000. In addition, improvements for the college's baseball field, including dugouts and home plate work, to receive $180,800.
A new playground surface at the Gene Mason Sporting Complex in South Cumberland was recommended for $153,760.
Improvements to the basketball court and playground at the Glendening Recreational Complex in Frostburg was recommended for $90,090.
Improvements at the Frostburg Depot including brickwork replacement is to receive $46,215.
Additional funding needed for the Miner's Memorial along the Great Allegheny Passage in Frostburg was recommended for $47,938.
A Piney Plains Community request for batting cages, fencing, field lights and septic system for $90,000 received recommendation.
A Potomac Valley Athletic Association project which includes resurfacing fields and building upgrades is to receive $87,563.
A Bel Air recreation area request for bocce ball and shuffleboard courts as well as upgrades to the baseball field including a batting cage is recommended for $52,785.
Equipment for the Maryland Avenue Playground in Westernport is to receive $54,000 with improvements to the basketball court recommended for $45,000.
A request for picnic tables and benches at the Cresaptown athletic fields was recommended for $17,725.50.
The town of Barton is to receive $14,400 for pavilion lighting and picnic tables.
Picnic tables and benches for the Iron Furnace Park in Lonaconing is to receive $10,314.
Resurfacing of the Luke Legacy Park was recommended for $9,000 with an additional $10,700 recommended for park benches and a swing.
Improvements to a quarter mile walking track in Oldtown was recommended for $7,740 in funding.
