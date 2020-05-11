MOUNT SAVAGE — Two firefighters were injured Monday afternoon while fighting a house fire in Mount Savage, the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services said.
The fire, which was reported about 5 p.m., caused extensive damage to the home at 15610 Lower Bank Road.
Injuries to the firefighters were said to be non-life threatening. Both were transported to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment. A third person was evaluated but refused care, said Todd Bowman, Department of Emergency Services spokesperson.
Fire units from Mount Savage, Corriganville, Wellersburg, Frostburg, Shaft, LaVale, Ellerslie, Ridgeley, Eastern Garrett, Good Will, Midland and Cresaptown, and ambulances from Corriganville, Mount Savage and the Department of Emergency Services-Frostburg responded.
A DES supervisor and the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department were also at the scene.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office was investigating the cause.
