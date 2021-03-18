FROSTBURG — Four men, including two Frostburg State University students, were arrested Wednesday in connection with a March 11 armed home invasion on Frostburg’s Maple Street that left one person injured.
The Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit said investigators who reviewed surveillance video watched a vehicle fleeing the crime scene and returning to the Frostburg State University campus.
Arrested were:
- Jeremiah Jordan Wynn, 19, an FSU student from Elkton, who was charged with armed robbery, robbery and related charges.
- Michael Benjamin Sentz, 22, Westernport, who was charged with armed robbery and related charges.
- Damion Leo Gardner, 19, Deale, who was charged with armed robbery, robbery and related charges.
- Joseph Carter Washington, 19, an FSU student from Bryan’s Road, who was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, accessory after the fact and handgun violations.
All four men were awaiting bond hearings Wednesday evening.
Police said the site of the incident was a student rental and the suspects and victims knew one another.
The suspects allegedly forced entry and demanded money, and reportedly struck one of the victims several times before fleeing with cellphones and a small amount of marijuana.
Frostburg Police Chief Nick Costello last week called the incident “targeted.”
Police said search warrants were served at two campus dorm rooms and two vehicles belonging to or used by the suspects.
A handgun and a lookalike BB handgun believed used during the incident were recovered, police said.
