CUMBERLAND — Two people were injured, two dogs died and a third was unaccounted for in a fire Monday evening that caused $300,000 damage to a Golf Creek Drive home, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
About 9 p.m., firefighters were called to 10108 Golf Creek Drive, located near the Cumberland Country Club, where the fire ignited in an interior bedroom on the first floor, investigators said.
One person was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of a hand injury. Another was later treated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation.
About 45 volunteer firefighters, led by the Baltimore Pike Volunteer Fire Department, needed about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Investigators said the home is owned by Leonard Kline and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
