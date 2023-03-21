police lights

OAKLAND — The Garrett County sheriff says two robbery suspects are in custody and there’s no threat to public safety following an incident in Oakland on Tuesday.

Sheriff Bryson Meyers released limited information about the incident Tuesday afternoon, including the target of the robbery.

The incident forced Garrett County Public Schools into what officials called a “working lockdown” in southern area facilities, but schools dismissed normally.

Meyers said additional information was “forthcoming.”

