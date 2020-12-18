SHANKS, W.Va. — Two people were killed and two seriously injured following a head-on crash near Shanks on Friday.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said James H. Burkett Jr. and his wife, Shirley J. Burkett, of Points, were pronounced dead at the scene of the 10:05 a.m. accident near the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and Little Cacapon Road.
Jeremiah Beher Jr. of Springfield and a 12-year-old passenger were initially treated at Hampshire Memorial Hospital before being transported to other facilities.
According to a news release, Behr lost control of his vehicle and struck a Ford Focus occupied by the Burketts.
Police said bald tires on Behr’s vehicle likely caused the vehicle to slide out of control.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.